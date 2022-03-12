San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022: Warm and pleasant start to the weekend

The weekend starts warm and ends cool. Another gorgeous day expected across the county with plenty of sunshine and temperatures trending up to 5 degrees above normal. The beaches will top out in the low 70s and some inland communities will hover near 80 this afternoon.

The warming pattern takes a turn Sunday when onshore flow strengthens cooling temperatures down by about 5-10 degrees. This will moisten the air west of the mountains but for the eastern slopes, foothills and deserts, dry and gusty conditions are expected. Sustained winds in the mountains and deserts will range from 20-30 peaking close to 55 mph.

The cool-down is short-lived. Monday we gradually warm back to the upper 70s in the valleys and low to mid 70s in the beaches. Monday and Thursday are looking like the warmest days, slight cooling could potentially swing back in next weekend, the start of Spring equinox.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-74°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 62-69°

Deserts: 77-82°

Follow ABC10News Weather Anchor, Vanessa Paz, on Facebook @VanessaPaz10News, Instagram @VanessaPaz, and Twitter @10NewsPaz for the latest updates.