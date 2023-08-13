San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, August 12, 2023: Pleasant weekend ahead of a warmup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are still experiencing below-average temperatures in San Diego County.

San Diegans that live along the coast and in our inland neighborhoods will wake up to some patchy fog on Sunday. The fog should clear by 11am. Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for afternoon showers in our mountain and desert communities.

A warm-up will begin mid-week. temperatures will jump about three degrees Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 85-94°

Deserts: 104-108°

