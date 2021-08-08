San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sat. Aug. 8, 2021: Monsoon moisture heading our way

We'll see mild, dry conditions to start off the week before the monsoon moisture heads to our region.

Starting Monday afternoon, monsoon moisture returns to San Diego County, bringing slight thunderstorm chances to the mountains. This lingers through midweek, with storm chances peaking Tuesday and Wednesday, favoring the mountains and deserts.

Storm chances calm down for the end of the workweek then return by next weekend.

Temperatures will remain mild for the first part of the week then warm slightly midweek. This will bring 80s along the coast and 90s for inland valleys for the second half of the week. Humidity will also be on the rise during that time frame.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 79-81°

Mountains: 82-95°

Deserts: 105-112°

