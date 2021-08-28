San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sat. Aug. 28, 2021: Heat inland continues

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 9pm Sunday. Temperatures between 110 to 118 degrees. The overnight temperatures stay close to 90 degrees, with very little break during the duration of the warning. The dry heat will keep elevated fire danger in place until Saturday, then we shift gears to hot and humid starting on Sunday.

Near the coast temperatures will hover in the low 80s through the weekend, with the water temperature in the low 70s. The swell will range from 1 to 3 feet with low risk of rip currents, making it so much better for swimmers.

Monsoonal moisture is set to returns as high pressure shifts to the east, and brings back a southeasterly flow. Possible showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the forecast starting Sunday afternoon. Due to the nature of monsoonal moisture heavy rain can't be ruled out. The best chance will be in the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will drop slightly next week, but that humidity will remain.