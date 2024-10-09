San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 9, 2024: Patchy fog transitions into a pleasant afternoon

Clouds rolled in last night again, reducing visibility across our coastal communities and western valleys.

This afternoon, temperatures will trend cooler than average along the coastline and above seasonal for interior parts of the county. Overall, we're on a downward trend temperature-wise, with cool and fall-like conditions this weekend.

Low clouds and patchy fog will continue to scatter towards the valleys each morning as onshore flow strengthens. Clouds will keep temperatures comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas with limited clearing.

A trough of low pressure will stall over the Pacific this week, finally pushing inland, bringing the cooling trend this weekend into next week.

This week, expect to see the 60s and 70s at the coast, the 80s and some 70s inland, the mid-70s to low-80s in the mountains, and the 90s by Sunday in the deserts.

It'll be cooler next week, with mostly the 60s and 70s from the coast to the mountains, several degrees cooler than average!

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 83-96°

Mountains: 86-94°

Deserts: 103-107°

