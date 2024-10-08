San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 8, 2024: Heavy fog will clear to a pleasant and warm day

A dense fog advisory impacts the coastline until 9 a.m., so it's best to leave time for travel this morning. If you're catching a flight, you should also check your flight status because we're seeing delays and cancellations due to low visibility.

Today will be about 5 to 7 degrees warmer along the coast this afternoon and a smidge cooler for interior parts of the county. Despite inland areas seeing a slow drop in daytime highs, they'll remain above average through the weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts expires today at 8 p.m. due to high temperatures between 109 and 112 degrees.

By Sunday, temperatures will be nearly 5 degrees below normal, with greater cooling on Monday when it feels more like fall.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland. Most areas will clear out by mid to late morning, but stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches into the afternoon. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast, staying in the 70s and even 60s for areas with limited clearing.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific by midweek, pushing the ridge farther east and ushering in the cooling trend. Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend, with 80s inland, 70s and 80s in the mountains, 90s in the deserts, and not much change at the coast, still in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 87-96°

Deserts: 106-111°

