San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 7, 2024: Unseasonably warm inland with coastal relief

It's a good idea to leave time for travel because it's foggy from the coast to the inland valleys. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the coastline through 8 A.M. due to visibility down to 0 miles for some areas.

We'll have uneven clearing along the coast with better clearing inland by the mid-to-late morning. Expect another warm day inland. Most inland communities will hover in the mid-90s while warmer spots like Ramona, Alpine, and Campo will top near 100. Meanwhile, the mountains will top in the low 90s, and deserts will climb near 110. Today is the last day for the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory issued for interior parts of the county; they expire at 8 P.m.M.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with slow cooling starting tomorrow. However, daytime highs will remain warmer than seasonal.

Continue to head west for relief from the heat. The marine layer will assist in cooler conditions, and daytime highs along the coastline will climb in the mid-70s.

Expect increasing clouds to continue hugging the coast and valleys each night and morning as onshore flow gradually increases this week.

Cooler air from the north will sweep in and become more pronounced towards the end of the week into the weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs will be closer to seasonal inland.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 86-101°

Mountains: 91-98°

Deserts: 109-114°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.