San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 4, 2024: Inland neighborhoods will be unseasonably hot this weekend

After another straight day of record-breaking heat, hot temperatures will back off a bit thanks to a series of storms to our north, moderating temperatures for most of the county. Even though we'll be a little cooler today, we'll still run warmer than average inland.

As we inch towards the week, expect a secondary warming pattern for the inland valleys, with temperatures soaring in the mid-90s inland and in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Most of our inland communities will hover in the mid-90s this weekend, but neighborhoods like Alpine, Ramona, Valley Center, and Campo will get closer to 100 and potentially break some daily records.

The marine layer has continued to keep things comfortable along the coast in the morning and evening. Expect that pattern to continue, but the days will get warmer as onshore flow weakens. Regardless, the luxury of our microclimates is you can head west to beat the heat this weekend.

Sunday and Monday look like the warmest days. Then, on Tuesday, we'll transition into a cooling pattern that will last through next week.

Over the next few days, the inland valleys, foothills, and desert communities will be at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

The Excessive Heat Warnings for the valleys and deserts last through Monday night, and the mountain Head Advisory also expires Monday at 8 p.m.

By next Tuesday, temperatures will drop nearly 10 to 15 degrees, and daytime highs will be closer to average.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 83-99°

Mountains: 90-98°

Deserts: 109-111°

