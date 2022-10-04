San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 4, 2022: Slight warming this week

Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies into the afternoon inland with uneven clearing near the coast. Temperatures are trending near to about 5 degrees above average.

High-pressure building over the west will usher in a slight warming trend through Friday when we'll be 3 to 6 degrees warmer.

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon and while not likely a stray shower or even a pop-up thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Moisture will increase Saturday into early next week making it feel more humid and bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains it's not out of the question to see some activity anywhere in the county.

Slight cooling this weekend into early next week when temperatures will drop closer to average. Overall we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county all week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 73-90°

Deserts: 98-103°

