Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 4, 2022: Slight warming this week

Posted at 5:06 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 08:06:53-04

Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies into the afternoon inland with uneven clearing near the coast. Temperatures are trending near to about 5 degrees above average.

High-pressure building over the west will usher in a slight warming trend through Friday when we'll be 3 to 6 degrees warmer.

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon and while not likely a stray shower or even a pop-up thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Moisture will increase Saturday into early next week making it feel more humid and bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. While peak activity will be focused over the mountains it's not out of the question to see some activity anywhere in the county.

Slight cooling this weekend into early next week when temperatures will drop closer to average. Overall we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county all week.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 72-77°
Inland: 78-86°
Mountains: 73-90°
Deserts: 98-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018