San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 31, 2022: Eerily pleasant Halloween

An eerily pleasant Halloween on tap with temperatures trending near average and a mix of sun and clouds.

A trough of low pressure dives south as a winter-like storm Wednesday and Thursday bringing spotty showers, gusty winds and brisk temperatures.

Temperatures will plummet 10 to nearly 30 degrees by Thursday which will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 10 to 25 degrees below average! We'll see mostly low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, the biggest drop in temperatures will be in the mountains where we'll see highs in the 40s and low 70s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will pick up tomorrow peaking Wednesday when we'll see westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and up to 50mph in the mountains and deserts.

Rainfall totals will mostly be light between .10 - .50" from the coast to the mountains with locally higher amounts in the mountains and less than .10" in the deserts.

Snow levels will drop to 4,500' by Thursday when we could see a dusting of snow for our higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be quite chilly with patchy frost possible away from the coast and freezing temperatures in the mountains where black ice can't be ruled out.

Temperatures warm into the weekend though will continue to trend below average.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 79-84°

Mountains: 60-78°

Deserts: 86-89°

