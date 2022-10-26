San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 26, 2022: A chilly morning followed by a cool, crisp day

Patchy marine layer clouds mix out by midday making way for a pleasant afternoon with mostly clear skies. We'll be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler from the beaches to the mountains with scattered 60s and 70s, and remain a touch warmer in the deserts in the mid to low 80s.

Westerly winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts through the evening. Winds will range between 15-20mph and gusts upwards of 30mph, isolated wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph.

Weak Santa Ana winds return Thursday and Friday. The pattern will bring dry and cool conditions all through the weekend, with cool nights and comfortable afternoons. We'll continue to see scattered morning coastal clouds with midday clearing, for the next several days.

Looking ahead, a trough brewing to our north could bring much needed showers into San Diego county next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73

Inland: 68-74

Mountains: 59-72

Deserts: 77-84

