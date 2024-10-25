San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 25, 2024: Subtle weekend warming before temps come crashing down

Pea soup views across the county, thanks to dense fog blanketing the coastal and inland communities, with visibility locally down to nothing. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the coastline through 9 a.m. Leave time for travel and check for delays if you're catching a flight at the airport.

Fog will clear by the mid to late morning, leading to another warm and pleasant day across the county.

Despite a cool start, highs will top out in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. We'll have subtle warming this weekend away from the coast, and Monday is our transition day into a big cooldown taking over next week. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 25 degrees, trending 5 to 15 degrees below average as a trough of low pressure dives south. Tuesday will be the coolest day, with 60s for most coasts and valleys, 50s in the mountains, and even 70s in the deserts.

There is a slight chance of drizzle to light rain on Monday and Tuesday, anywhere from the coast to the mountains. Gusty winds, with westerly winds of 25 to 45 mph, will target the mountains and deserts early next week.

Wednesday will bring better clearing of the marine layer, but temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below average through Halloween.

Expect cool conditions for trick-or-treaters at night!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 79-87°

Deserts: 92-96°

