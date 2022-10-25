San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 25, 2022: Cool mornings followed by pleasant afternoons

The combination of clear skies and calmer winds led to a cooler start across the county with 40s and 50s scattered across the board. It was the coolest morning we've had so far this Fall.

There won't be much change this afternoon. We'll be sunny and temperatures will trend slightly cooler from the coast to the inland valleys, while the mountains and deserts see anywhere from a 5 to 10 degree jump.

Winds shift onshore later today ushering in cooler air and by tonight, we'll be breezy in the mountains and deserts with 15-20mph sustained winds gusting upwards of 30mph. Tomorrow around sunset, westerly gusts will be stronger, close to 50mph.

With the return of onshore flow, we'll wake up to marine layer clouds and by the afternoon, we'll trend cooler by a few degrees, especially along the coastline.

Weak Santa Ana winds return Thursday and Friday. We'll continue to have cool mornings and pleasant days looking ahead. Halloween will trend mild and brisk during the evening hours.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76

Inland: 72-76

Mountains: 61-74

Deserts: 74-84

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.