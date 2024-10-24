San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 24, 2024: Pleasant end to week with minor weekend warming ahead

It's a foggier start to the day, with the worst of it targeting the South Bay. We'll have broken clearing along the coast with mostly sunny conditions for the inland valleys. It'll be another pleasant day inland, with highs climbing to the mid-80s. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain moderated along the coast in the 70s thanks to the marine layer and onshore flow.

Subtle day-to-day changes are expected through the weekend. We'll have minor cooling west of the mountains on Friday and warm back up on Saturday.

Temperatures plummet 5 to locally 25 degrees next week, trending 5 to 10 degrees below average. The marine layer will also take longer to clear as a trough of low pressure replaces the ridge of high pressure that is bringing the warm air this week.

Due to an enhanced marine layer, there is a slight chance of drizzling to light rain on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the overnight and morning hours. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts early next week with westerly winds of 25 to 45mph.

Tuesday will be the coolest day, with minor warming beginning Wednesday under sunnier skies.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 79-87°

Deserts: 94-97°

