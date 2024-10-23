San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 23, 2024: Warm end to the week with a big drop in temps Monday

After a cool start to the day, it will be another warm afternoon with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

A ridge of high pressure ushering in warm temperatures will gradually weaken, allowing onshore flow to increase.

Expect coastal clouds to build each night through the weekend, potentially reducing visibility across coastal and valley communities. On Thursday, coastal clouds will be a little more stubborn to clear.

Expect subtle day-to-day changes as temperatures slowly drop for the coast and mountains, with nearly the same temperatures daily for the mountains and deserts. Almost everyone will stay warm and above normal through Sunday until a significant temperature drop on Monday.

By Tuesday, daytime highs plummet 5 to locally 20 degrees, trending near 5 degrees. The marine layer will also take longer to clear as a low-pressure trough replaces the ridge of high pressure, bringing warm air this week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 81-91°

Mountains: 81-88°

Deserts: 95-99°

