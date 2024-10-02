San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 2, 2024: Toasty and record-breaking heat to kick off October

It was a record-breaking start to October! Record highs were set in Campo at 105 degrees, Palomar Mountain at 93, and Borrego Springs at 112 degrees!

Today, the coast and inland spots will be hotter by about 2 to 8 degrees, and the mountains and deserts will slightly drop in temperatures.

This afternoon, the heat peaks for the county's western half before gradual cooling thanks to a troughing pattern to our north towards the end of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the inland valleys and deserts, with highs inland soaring in the low 100s and near 115 in the deserts. Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for the mountains, with highs pushing in the low 100s. All of the advisories expire Thursday night. The nights are trending warm, hovering in the 60s and low 70s.

We have gradual cooling on Thursday and Friday before high pressure in the southwest deserts re-strengthen and expand this weekend, ushering in another warming pattern with the hottest days on Sunday and Monday. As temperatures remain 10 to 20 degrees above average, we will likely see the heat advisories and heat warnings extended or re-issued.

If you're looking for relief from the heat, head west towards the coast, where highs will hover in the upper 70s.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-80°

Inland: 89-104°

Mountains: 91-100°

Deserts: 105-108°

