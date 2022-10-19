San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 19, 2022: Hot for our Padres today! Heat peaks today!

The heat peaks today with temperatures topping out 10 to 15 degrees above average for the coast and valleys where a Heat Advisory is in effect from 10am to 6pm today. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees for the Padres 1:35pm playoff game today. Go Padres! The hottest playoff game on record was 103 degrees in 2017 during the Astros at Dodgers game. The next 6 warmest were between 91 and 94 degrees, most happening at the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium. If we get a strong Santa Ana wind gust to reach Petco Park today, we could see temperatures get close to breaking into the top 5 warmest playoff games in history!

Santa Ana winds also peak today with easterly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts exceeding 50mph inland to the mountains. Occasional gusts up to 30mph are possible all the way to the coast. The heat and the wind coupled with humidity levels between 10 and 25% will lead to elevated fire danger.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow with an up to 25-degree drop in temperatures by this weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south breaking down the high pressure ridge of heat.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend with mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, 60s and 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts. The marine layer will build this weekend and we'll see a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Slight warming early next week, but still trending below average.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-92°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 62-81°

Deserts: 90-95°

