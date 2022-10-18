San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 18, 2022: Warm for our Padres this week!

Temperatures will be trending 5 to 10 degrees above average for the next several days with warm and sunny weather on tap for our Padres. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees at the 5:03pm first pitch today with mid-80s during the 1:35pm game tomorrow. Go Padres!

It will be breezy inland to the mountains through tomorrow as mild Santa Ana winds develop with northeasterly winds of 15 to 45mph and lower humidity between 10 and 25%.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s at the coast and 90s inland.

Temperatures begin to drop Thursday, trend near normal Friday and will plummet 10 to 20 degrees from when the heat peaks Wednesday to Sunday.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend with mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, 60s and 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts. The drop in temperatures is due to a trough of low-pressure diving south which will also bring a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-83°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 64-83°

Deserts: 90-93°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry