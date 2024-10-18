San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 17, 2024: Chance of rain tonight

It was another cool and mostly cloudy day for most of the county with temperatures topping out anywhere from near to 15 degrees below average. A slow moving storm system is diving south which will enhance the marine layer tonight bringing a chance of a few light showers.

The best chance for light rain will be overnight into early Friday morning. Any accumulations will be light between a trace and .10".

The mountains and deserts will continue to cool through Friday, while sunshine returns by the afternoon for the coast and valleys. We'll see warmer temperatures there, though still near to 5 degrees below average.

As the storm slowly moves east we will get our first round of mild Santa Ana winds of the season. This will clear out the clouds and bump temperatures back near normal by Sunday. Temperatures continue to warm into early next week.

It will be breezy to gusty across the county tomorrow with northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph, the strongest winds in the mountains and deserts.

Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s at the coast, 40s inland, 30s in the mountains and 50s in the deserts. Cool mornings with warm afternoons will be the trend this weekend with warmer days next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland:72-77°

Mountains: 57-66°

Deserts: 81-85°

