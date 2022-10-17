San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 17, 2022: Warming up this week!

Sunshine returns to the county today with temperatures warming 3 to 7 degrees higher with continued warming through Wednesday when temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Our Padres will be taking on the Phillies at Petco Park with warmer and drier weather than the last two games. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s for the game tomorrow night with first pitch at 5:03pm. Much warmer Wednesday for the game at 1:35pm with temperatures in the mid-80s. Go Padres!

It will be breezy inland to the mountains tomorrow and Wednesday as weak Santa Ana winds develop with northeasterly winds of 15 to 45mph and lower humidity.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s at the coast and 90s inland.

Temperatures begin to drop Thursday, plummeting 10 to 20 degrees from when the heat peaks Wednesday to Sunday. We'll see 70s and 60s for most of the county this weekend with a slight chance for light showers Saturday night.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 64-82°

Deserts: 90-93°

