San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 15, 2024: Pleasant day before increasing clouds and possible showers

Today will be pleasant with temperatures nearly the same as Monday, with temperatures in the 70s for the most of the county and nearly 5 degrees below normal.

By Wednesday, we transition into cooler and cloudier weather towards the second half of the workweek. We'll have slow and broken clearing of the marine layer for the coast with noon clearing inland.

As a storm passes by to the north, there is a slight chance of light rain Thursday and Friday, with the best chance Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light between a trace and .10".

Gusty winds will target the mountains and foothills Thursday with isolated gusts up to 30mph. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average for most of the county and locally up to 15 degrees below average for some foothill, mountain and desert locations.

We'll see more sunshine this weekend with gradual warming and temperatures trending back near average by Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 76-86°

Deserts:94-98°

