San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 14, 2024: Coastal clouds, sunny and pleasant inland this week

Overcast conditions are blanketing our most populated neighborhoods with thick fog across the foothill and mountain communities.

The inland areas will see better clearing today than the coastline, but overall, we're looking forward to a pleasant afternoon.

Daytime highs will run cooler, especially for the inland communities, by about 2-7 degrees.

Tuesday is our transition day into even cooler weather towards the second half of the workweek. An area of low pressure swings south on Wednesday, ushering in cooler temperatures and drizzle along the coastline.

Aside from the deserts, daytime highs will run cooler than average for most of the week through the weekend.

On Sunday, we could have some subtle warming, but changes look insignificant as of Monday morning.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-79°

Mountains: 74-84°

Deserts: 95-98°

