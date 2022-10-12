San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 12, 2022: Several more chances for rain ahead

Yesterday brought widespread rain, lightning and even hail to the county with rainfall totals ranging between a few hundredths up to .69" at Volcan Mountain.

The cut-off low that has developed offshore will move westward and away from us today which means we won't tap into as much moisture. Today will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms with less coverage than yesterday. While peak activity will be over the mountains a few storms could drift into the valleys or all the way to the coast. The cut-off low will continue to move west over the ocean through Friday which will bring drier conditions to the county.

That system moves over Southern California this weekend bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday into Saturday with a few showers lingering into Sunday and potentially Monday for the mountains.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning.

We'll stay warm through Friday with temperatures hovering near normal before cooling down this weekend when we'll see the coolest temperatures of the season so far. Expect mid 60s to low 70s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, low to mid 60s in the mountains and even 80s in the deserts!

The cooler-than-average temperatures linger into early next week.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 68-85°

Deserts: 94-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry