San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 11, 2024: Warm end to week before cooling and clouds take over

It looks like pea soup outside because of the dense fog, so head out early because you'll want to travel extra slowly on the roads. The fog is so thick that a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the coastline until 9 A.M. Some of our most populated neighborhoods, like Chula Vista, La Jolla, and Encinitas, see visibility reduced to 0 miles. We'll have scattered clearing by the mid-to-late morning along the coast, with faster clearing inland. Today will be another warm day inland with cooler coastal temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

If you're headed to Los Angeles for Game 5, expect temperatures around 80 degrees at first pitch, dipping into the low-70s throughout the game. Go Padres!

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 10 to 15 miles inland.

Saturday is our transition day into a cooling pattern on Sunday. Saturday will be nearly 5 to 7 degrees cooler and temperatures will continue plummeting through next week. A trough of low pressure will drop temperatures midweek with a slight chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. It will feel like fall, and any rain ahead of the Santa Ana season is welcome.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 84-92°

Deserts: 102-105°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.