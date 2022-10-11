San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 11, 2022: Cooler with spotty showers

Moisture will increase through tomorrow bringing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to the county and while peak activity will be focused over the mountains a few storms will be possible elsewhere.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and abundant lightning.

We're cooling off this week with temperatures trending near to just below average with 70s for most of the county becoming even cooler this weekend when we'll see 70s and even 60s from the coast to the mountains.

The cooldown is due to an upper-level low that is developing off the coast of California and will dive south becoming cut off from the jet stream. This system will impact Southern California into early next week. It is tapping into monsoon moisture bringing the chance for storms through tomorrow then it wobbles more westward Thursday and Friday which will bring in drier weather. Then it moves east over us again which will bring another round of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms this weekend, perhaps lingering into Monday in the mountains.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 68-85°

Deserts: 91-97°

