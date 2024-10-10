San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 10, 2024: Another fog-tober morning followed by a pleasant afternoon

Fog-tober remains in full effect for another day, reducing visibility from the coast to the western valleys. As of 5:30 A.M., Fallbrook is seeing the worst of the fog, with visibility less than half a mile.

Warm and pleasant conditions continue for the inland valleys through Friday before a noticeable temperature drop inland this weekend through next week.

A cut-off low-pressure system will cool interior parts of the county nearly 15 degrees by Sunday. Then, a secondary low will drop temperatures even more on Tuesday and Wednesday and bring the chance for some light showers.

Patchy fog, uneven clearing, and cool temperatures impact the coastal communities as onshore flow gradually strengthens.

Everyone will start feeling fall-like by next week, with temperatures closer to seasonal.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 104-107°

