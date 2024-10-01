San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 1, 2024: October begins with an inland heatwave

Get ready for a spooky warm-up as we kick off October! An inland heatwave starts today, and it'll feel the opposite of fall.

Today will be warmer for everyone by about 5 degrees and trend up to 20 degrees above seasonal!

The heat peaks in the mountains and deserts today, and the hottest temperatures this workweek will be on Wednesday for the inland and coastal communities.

At 10 A.M., everyone except the coast will be under a heat warning.

An Excessive Heat Warning starts for the inland valleys and deserts, with high inland soaring in the low 100s and near 115 in the deserts. Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory will also take place for the mountains at 10 A.M., with highs pushing in the low 100s. The nights inland will also be warm, hovering in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will remain parked over California into the southwest through next week. A secondary warm-up bringing even hotter temperatures is expected this weekend, with Sunday being the hottest day.

We will likely see the Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings extended or re-issued as temperatures remain 10 to 20 degrees above average.

If you're looking for relief from the heat, head west towards the coast, where highs will hover in the upper 70s.

Today, mountain and desert communities, including Campo, Palomar Mountain, and Borrego Springs, could break daily maximum and minimum records!

Layers will be key over the next week. We'll start cloudy with patchy fog in our most populated neighborhoods and rapidly warm up by the afternoon.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 87-103°

Mountains: 93-101°

Deserts: 110-113°

