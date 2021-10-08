San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 8, 2021: Mostly morning rain

Keep the umbrella handy and pull on the jacket as a cold storm is bringing rain to the county! The most widespread rain will hit during the morning so prepare for a slow drive, rain tapers off quickly this afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" with locally higher amounts in the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 40mph while winds for the coast and valleys will generally be less than 15mph.

Temperatures will trend about 5 degrees below average at the coast today and 10 to 20 degrees below normal inland to the deserts! Expect 60s for the coast and inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer with 70s and 80s back in the forecast. Sunday will be the warmest day before temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees on Monday.

A trough of low pressure will dive south on Tuesday, but the latest track is keeping it farther to the east which would keep us dry rather than bring the chance for rain. Depending on the track we may actually see Santa Ana winds develop. Either way, expect gusty winds across the county Monday night into Tuesday.

Warming up for the second half of the week under sunny skies.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 66-69°

Mountains: 52-67°

Deserts: 78-83°

