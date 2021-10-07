San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 7, 2021: More rain on the way

Continued cooling through tomorrow with temperatures trending 5 to 20 degrees above average for week's end as another round of rain moves in, so don't put the umbrella away just yet!

The second storm of October will bring drizzle to a few light showers today with more widespread rain tomorrow. Be prepared for a slick commute Friday morning while showers will taper off into the afternoon and evening. This system is more typical during the late fall to early winter and thunderstorms are not likely.

This storm will tap into an atmospheric river though it's not likely that we will tap into the deepest moisture. Either way, I've bumped up the forecast rainfall totals to average between .25 to 1" with the highest totals in the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 50mph while winds for the coast and valleys will generally be less than 25mph.

It will be much cooler for week's end with temperatures in the 60s for the coast and inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer with 70s and 80s back in the forecast.

There is another chance for showers on Tuesday but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty with this next storm track. It may miss us just to the east but if it does stay a little more west we can expect to see more rain. We do expect gusty winds late Monday into Tuesday all across San Diego County.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these early season rains.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 69-73°

Mountains: 60-71°

Deserts: 86-90°

