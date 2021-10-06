San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 6, 2021: More rain on the way!

A touch cooler today and cloudier with temperatures dropping another 5 to nearly 15 degrees by Friday as another round of rain moves in, so don't put the umbrella away just yet!

Another storm will bring a slight chance for a few light showers Thursday with more widespread rain on Friday. Be prepared for a slick commute in the morning and the afternoon/evening. This system is more typical during the late fall to early winter bringing much colder temperatures and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts. Thunderstorms are not likely.

This system may connect to an atmospheric river, but it's unclear if we'll be tapping into that moisture yet. At this time preliminary forecast totals look to range between .10 to .75", locally up to a 1", but if we tap into the atmospheric river we could see these numbers double.

It will be much cooler by week's end with temperatures dropping 5 to 15 degrees below average with 60s for the coast and inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer with 70s and 80s back in the forecast.

Much cooler by Tuesday when we may see an even colder storm bring more rain and wind to the county. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these early season rains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 60-79°

Deserts: 90-92°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry