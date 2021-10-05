San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 5, 2021: Drying out...for now!

After an active night, things are drying out early this morning with more sunshine in the forecast today. Rainfall totals ranged between .10 to .65" across the county, a beneficial start to the water year and ahead of Santa Ana season!

Temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees today with another 5 to 15-degree drop by week's end as another round of rain moves in!

Don't put the umbrella away just yet! Another storm is set to bring more rain late Thursday into Friday. This system is something more typical during the winter months than early fall.

There remains some uncertainty with timing and totals but preliminary forecast totals look to range between .25 to .50", potentially more. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts.

It will be much cooler by week's end with temperatures dropping 5 to 15 degrees below average with 60s for the coast and inland, 50s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Saturday trends dry with warmer weather over the weekend under sunny skies. We may get another chance for rain by next week! Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track these early season rains.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 63-77°

Deserts: 90-93°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry