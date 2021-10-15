Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 15, 2021: Warm with Santa Ana winds

Posted at 4:42 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 07:57:03-04

Much warmer today by 5 to 15 degrees for the coast and inland areas as gusty Santa Ana winds sweep across the county. Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average for most of the county while the mountains and deserts remain below normal.

Santa Ana winds will lead to elevated fire danger through tomorrow with the strongest winds expected this morning into the afternoon. Easterly winds of 25 to 50mph and isolated higher are expected inland to the mountains with humidity levels dropping between 5 and 15%.

The sea-breeze returns Sunday into next week and temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees Saturday to Sunday with another 5 to 10 degree drop on Monday with more clouds in the mix. Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees below average early next week with warming by week's end.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 78-86°
Inland: 84-89°
Mountains: 57-76°
Deserts: 82-86°

