San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 14, 2021: Warming up

Temperatures warm quickly under sunny skies today after a chilly morning. A touch warmer today though highs continue to trend near to 10 degrees below average.

Santa Ana winds will lead to elevated fire danger through Saturday with the strongest winds expected late morning into the afternoon on Friday. Easterly winds of 25 to 40mph are expected inland to the mountains with humidity levels dropping between 5 and 15%.

These winds will bump up our temperatures 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow and Saturday when we'll see 80s at the coast and mid-80s to low-90s inland.

The sea-breeze returns Sunday into next week and temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees Saturday to Sunday with another 5 to 10-degree drop on Monday with more clouds in the mix. Fair weather into much of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

