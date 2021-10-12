San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 12, 2021: Cool for now

Calmer winds today but the cool air lingers with temperatures about 5 degrees below average at the coast while the inland, mountain and deserts areas are 10 to 20 degrees below normal!

Not as windy today but still breezy with westerly winds of 10 to 15mph for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts could see gusts of 20 to 30mph.

A High Surf Advisory in effect until 8am for waves of 5 to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

Tonight will be another cold one with 50s and 40s for most of the county and mere 30s in the mountains. Temperatures warm a few degrees tomorrow with continued warming through Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Fair weather into early next week.

It should be noted that the new water year started on October 1st which means the rain last week is benefiting a new year. San Diego's October total is at 0.80", which is well above the average of 0.11" for this time of the year!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

