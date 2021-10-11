San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 11, 2021: Brisk & Breezy today

Temperatures plummet 5 to 1`5 degrees today and winds pick up through the day with strong and potentially damaging winds this afternoon into tonight.

A trough of low pressure is diving south spreading the cold and windy weather across the west coast. Clouds will build in addition to the winds with a slight chance for sprinkles to a stray shower near the mountains; even a few snow flurries will be possible tonight at the higher elevations.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. today to 3 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains due to westerly gusts of 40 to 60mph and isolated gusts to 70mph. A Wind Advisory is in place from 1 p.m. today to 3 a.m. tomorrow for coastal areas, inland valleys and deserts where gusts up to 35mph are possible, though the deserts could reach 50mph or so.

Not a great day to go to the beach or boating as the ocean will be choppy, prompting a Small Craft Advisory, Gale Warning and High Surf Advisory through Tuesday morning.

Tonight will be a cold one as the winds weaken by early tomorrow morning with 50s and 40s for most of the county and mere 30s in the mountains. Tomorrow will be another cool day with below-average temperatures through midweek becoming much warmer by Friday and the weekend.

It should be noted that the new water year started on October 1st which means the rain last week is benefiting a new year. San Diego's October total is at 0.80", which is well above the average of 0.10" for this time of the year!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 67-70°

Mountains: 53-67°

Deserts: 80-85°

