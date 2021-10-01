San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 1, 2021: Warm Weekend

WARM INTO THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS 5 TO 10 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE. COOLER NEXT WEEK WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ON TUESDAY. — Temperatures warm another 2 to 5 degrees today with highs topping out 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend. The nights will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

It will remain dry with low humidity through the weekend, but the winds have tapered off.

Cooling begins early next week with temperatures dropping 5 to nearly 15 degrees by Tuesday and continued cooling through the end of the week. The marine layer will also return and become more stubborn each day.

A weak disturbance off the west coast may bring a chance for showers on Tuesday, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty with this forecast. For now, it's worth a mention but the Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to track the changes.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 87-94°

Mountains: 67-87°

Deserts: 94-98°

