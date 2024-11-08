San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 8, 2024: Calmer conditions with a pleasant weekend on a tap

The worst of the Santa Ana winds has passed, but conditions remain dry and gusty, keeping fire danger elevated. By noon, all warnings and advisories will be lifted across the county. Windy conditions are expected to persist in the mountains, with isolated gusts reaching up to 35-40 mph this morning.

Humidity will recover across the county by late Saturday as a sea breeze moves inland, and the marine layer could return as early as Saturday night.

Temperatures this weekend will trend near normal along the coast and slightly above average further inland. The marine layer and onshore flow will help moderate highs along the coastline, while temperatures will warm from the valleys to the deserts.

A series of low-pressure systems moving north of our area will help keep conditions comfortable and boost humidity levels this weekend. Patchy clouds are expected to develop Saturday night into Sunday. One of these systems may bring a chance of drizzle and very light showers late Monday into Tuesday, along with a cool-down. Then, we can expect gradual warming on Wednesday before another potential storm may bring a second round of showers toward the end of next week.

As Santa Ana season ramps up into winter, now is a good time to review your household’s evacuation plan and ensure essential items are ready to grab. If you haven’t done so already, consider using this weekend to clear defensible space around your home. Additionally, check your vehicle for anything dragging that could spark a fire while driving.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 74-77°

