San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 5, 2024: Pleasant Election Day ahead of elevated fire danger midweek

It's a chilly start, so grab a jacket before heading to the polls!

Today is our transition day into a secondary Santa Ana wind event that will bring critical fire danger to multiple neighborhoods across the county Wednesday through Thursday. Low-pressure aloft with high pressure at the surface will sit parked over the southwest, enhancing offshore winds and dry conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 7 pm Wednesday until 1 pm Thursday for the inland and mountain communities. Expect northeasterly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph, with humidity levels dropping 10 to 15%. Even the coastal mountains will dry out and see breezy conditions.

Vegetation will dry out with this round of Santa Ana winds, making it prime for a fire spark to start a fire. Now is the time to go over your evacuation plan with your household and have your essential items ready to go. If you haven't already, clear defensible space around your home, but avoid using electrical equipment, like chainsaws, that may spark a fire that could spread quickly in these dry conditions. Also, check your vehicle for anything dragging and could spark a fire as you drive.

Temperatures will trend close to normal for the coast and valleys all week, while temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal in the mountains and deserts starting Wednesday. It will gradually warm here by the weekend.

Election Day Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 66-74°

Deserts: 80-83°

