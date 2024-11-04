San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 4, 2024: Chilly mornings with dry and mild Santa Anas taking over

It's a Novem-burr start to the day with chilly temperatures across the county ranging from the 50s to 30s, with the coldest areas away from the coast. This afternoon, we'll trend warmer than yesterday, with coastal highs in the low 70s, mid-70s inland, upper 50s and 60s in the mountains, and near 80 in the deserts.

Expect subtle day-to-day changes with some cooling through Thursday before slightly warmer conditions this weekend. Daytime highs will trend below normal by just a few degrees.

Two rounds of Santa Ana winds will impact southern California this week. Today's strongest winds will target counties to our north, but our local mountains and deserts will see high winds this morning, with isolated NE winds gusting up to 50mph. Winds subside on Tuesday, and then they will be picked up again on Wednesday and Thursday. Fire danger will be elevated midweek, so ensure you're clearing brush around your home and checking your tires and cars for loose parts.

We are entering Santa Ana season, so now is an excellent time to prepare for fire danger and have essential items ready!

Overall, it'll be calm for our most populated neighborhoods, with dry and cool air blanketing the county through the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-72°

Inland: 69-77°

Mountains: 59-67°

Deserts: 74-78°

For the latest news, weather, and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.