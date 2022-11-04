San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 4, 2022: Cold morning, cool afternoon

After a cold start to our Friday temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies. It will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer today but that is still 3 to 11 degrees cooler than average across the county. Slight warming this weekend though still trending slightly below average.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday which means we get an extra hour of sleep! Be sure to fall back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

A cold winter storm will bring another round of chilly temperatures, rain, wind, and high-elevation snow early next week.

Wind will start to pick up Sunday peaking Monday into Tuesday when westerly gusts of 25 to 55mph will be possible. Showers will build Monday with the most widespread impacts on Tuesday, Election day. Shower activity tapers off during the day Wednesday.

There remains some uncertainty of timing and totals as the track of the storm will determine how much rain and snow we get. At this point, the storm looks to bring more rainfall than the one earlier this week with preliminary forecast totals between .50 to 2 inches from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Temperatures will drop 5 to 20 degrees below average again early next week which means 60s for most of the county with 40s in the mountains.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 66-72°

Mountains: 48-65°

Deserts: 72-75°

