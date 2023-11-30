San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 30, 2023: A second wave of showers before clearing on Friday

November will end on a cool and showery note, while December starts sunny and mild. Scattered showers have resulted in a soggy commute this Thursday, and we'll continue to have a steady stream of light rain with pockets of sunshine for most of your Thursday.

Overnight rainfall amounts have been minimal, with Palomar Mountain pocketing over .55" and spots across the coast and valleys getting only .10" of rain or less. Unfortunately, we're at a deficit regarding our water year totals, and this latest round of precipitation didn't help our numbers.

We'll continue to have light showers through the afternoon, becoming moderate at times as the second wave pushes through around the 2 P.M. hour. Showers will continue to linger overnight before tapering off by Friday afternoon. Winds peak this afternoon, becoming strong at times along the mountains and deserts, gusting near 45mph.

Cool air will continue to linger through Saturday before onshore flow gradually weakens. Overall, a sunny and mild weekend is on tap across the county before high pressure settles in, warming us up on Monday.

By early next week, inland highs will reach nearly 80 degrees, and most areas will see above-seasonal daytime highs.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66

Valleys: 54-65

Mountains: 47-54

Deserts: 69-71

