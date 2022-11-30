San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 30, 2022: Cool and unsettled weather into the weekend

Cool and unsettled weather will continue into the weekend as two more storm systems pass by to the north of us bringing a few showers and gusty winds at times.

Temperatures will trend near to 5 degrees below average into the weekend.

The two storms we've been tracking for the end of the week look like will keep the bulk of the moisture north of San Diego. The first system will bring abundant cloud cover tomorrow and possible sprinkles to drizzle in the morning with a slight chance for a few mostly light showers on Friday. We'll also see gusty winds target the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 25 to 50mph are expected.

Saturday is trending dry with another system bringing a chance for light showers Sunday with patchy drizzle possibly lingering into Monday morning. Both of these storms look to bring a more northerly track which means less rain for us here in San Diego.

Sunny skies return by Monday afternoon with warming temperatures into next weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 48-62°

Deserts: 68-72°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.