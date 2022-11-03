San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 3, 2022: Cold & windy today with morning showers

Today will be the coolest day of the week while tomorrow will see the coldest morning. It's going to be brisk and breezy today with temperatures 5 to 20 degrees below average, gusty winds and occasional morning showers.

Spotty showers will continue through the morning, tapering off by mid-morning, and drying out by this afternoon.

Rainfall totals have been mostly light between a few hundredths of an inch up to .61" at Julian.

Snow levels are hovering around 4,500' this morning and we are experiencing snow at the highest elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 5,000' until 10am where 1 to 3" of snow is possible, that includes Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain.

Gusty winds continue today, peaking this morning, with westerly gusts up to 35mph at the coast where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm, while inland areas can see gusts up to 30mph. The strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts with gusts up to 45mph and a Wind Advisory in effect until 11am.

Tomorrow morning will be quite chilly with patchy frost possible away from the coast and freezing temperatures in the mountains.

Temperatures warm into the weekend though will continue to trend below average by several degrees. Cooler early next week as another winter-like storm drops temperatures just about as cold as the last couple of days and another chance for showers Monday and Election Day, Tuesday.

Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday which means we get an extra hour of sleep! Be sure to fall back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 38-54°

Deserts: 68-72°

