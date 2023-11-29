San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 29, 2023: A cool and showery end to November

Rain will hold off most of the day, with steady showers late Wednesday through Thursday morning, before clearing out by Friday.

The day is starting off dry and cooler, with scattered 40s and 50s. This afternoon, we won't see temperatures warm up too much as a low-pressure system to the north pushes onshore, filtering in cool and arctic air.

We'll start to see isolated showers in the late afternoon, becoming widespread and steady overnight. Due to overnight showers, it will likely be a soggy commute on Thursday morning, so leave time for travel and take it slow on the roadways.

Rainfall totals will be minimal, amounting to .25-.30" for the coast and valleys and up to .50" along the mountains, with higher amounts locally. The snow level will be high, with the best chances for light snowfall in high-elevation communities such as Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.

As onshore flow increases, we'll have periods of strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. If you live in wind-prone pockets along the foothills and deserts, tie down loose objects and that holiday decor.

High pressure moves in this weekend shifting the wind direction out of the east. Expect clearing by the weekend with a warm-up next Tuesday with inland highs back in the 80s.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65

Valleys: 55-60

Mountains: 48-56

Deserts: 69-71

