San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 29, 2022: Morning light rain, afternoon sun

Cool and unsettled weather will be the story all week as three storm systems will pass by to the north bringing gusty winds and rain at times.

The first system was mostly a wind maker yesterday targeting the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory continues until 8am today for westerly gusts of 25 to 55mph. Patchy light rain will continue through the morning with building sunshine into the afternoon. Expect little to no accumulation.

The second system is on track to bring scattered showers potentially as early as Thursday afternoon continuing into Friday. Saturday is trending mostly dry with a third storm looking to bring another round of rain and wind Sunday into early Monday.

There remains some uncertainty as far as storm timing and totals as the track of both of these storms will determine how much rain we get. The farther south they track the more rain we'll get so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this more active pattern.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 48-60°

Deserts: 70-74°

