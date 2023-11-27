San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 27, 2023: Dry before another round of showers starting Wednesday

By San Diego standards, it's a frigid start to the day, with temperatures across the valleys and mountains hovering near freezing. But since we're waking up to clear skies, we'll have fast warming as we inch towards the afternoon.

Winds continue out of the east, providing another dry, mild day with gusty winds through the early afternoon.

Conditions are calm, but we have a Beach Hazards Statement for the coast through 10 A.M. High tides were near 7 feet early this morning, and the surf remains elevated with localized sets up to 6 feet. We'll also continue to see strong rip currents with potential flooding in low-lying areas.

This afternoon will be pleasant and near seasonal, with 70s on tap for the coast, valleys, and deserts and 50s for the mountains.

Tuesday will be a rinse and repeat of Monday, but the winds will be calmer.

Then, on Wednesday, onshore flow returns, cooling us down and providing a sea breeze along the coast and valleys. Our next weather maker is off the Pacific Northwest coast and will usher in light to moderate showers from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. The most active day for wet weather will be Thursday. Amounts will be minimal, up to a .25-.50" for the coast and valleys near .75" for the mountains, but they will be more significant in the North County and mountains.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75

Valleys: 65-74

Mountains: 54-64

Deserts: 70-73

