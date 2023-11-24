San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 24, 2023: A cool and showery Friday before weekend clearing

Although showers are light, it's been enough to cause problems on our freeways, so leave time for travel and take it slow as you head out the door. We're waking up relatively warmer than yesterday due to incoming clouds. Temperatures are in the scattered 50s and 60s, and we won't get too much warmer this afternoon.

Daytime highs will run about 2 to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday, near the mid-60s along the coast and valleys. The mountains will be brisk today in the upper 50s, and deserts will remain the warmest of our microclimates in the low 70s.

Showers will remain few and far between for your Friday before clearer conditions on Saturday as easterly flow returns. We'll have mild Santa Ana winds through early next week, warming us up slightly with periods of gusty winds along the foothill and valley communities. It'll also feel dry, so picture a cool, clear, and crisp-like weekend. Due to the offshore flow, evenings will be brisk in the low 50s and 40s along the coast, valleys, and deserts, and near freezing in the mountains.

We'll stay dry most of next week before another storm brings more shower activity to San Diego County Thursday through next weekend. It's still far out to pinpoint how much rain we'll see and for how long. Stay connected to the 10News Pinpoint Weather Team for updates online, streaming, and on air.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68

Valleys: 57-62

Mountains: 49-57

Deserts: 69-72

