San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 23, 2023: A sunny Thanksgiving on the menu with a side of showers

A near-perfect Thanksgiving holiday is on tap with 60s and 70s along the coast and inland valleys, as onshore flow persists through the second half of the week.

We're waking up with a nice mid-level cloud deck, and by the afternoon, most clouds clear out, leading to a sunny day. Winds have shifted out of the west and will strengthen this afternoon with periods of gusts up to 45mph along the mountains and deserts.

Clouds return tonight with the chance for scattered showers overnight through Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be minimal; wear a warm jacket with a hood if you go shopping. We'll have isolated showers, and it will be cold. Daytime highs will run about 5 to 10 degrees cooler, with low to mid 60s west of the mountains.

By Saturday, we'll have partial clearing, and temperatures will climb back to seasonal thanks to more of a north and northeasterly flow. Conditions will be cool, crisp, and dry through early next week, and the nights will be brisk, especially for the mountains, where we'll be near freezing.

Thanksgiving Day Highs:

Coast: 69-71

Valleys: 69-74

Mountains: 60-67

Deserts: 78-80

