San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 22, 2023: Another warm day before a cool and sunny Thanksgiving

Another warm and sunny day is on tap before onshore flow takes hold, ushering in fall-like conditions right in time for Thanksgiving.

We continue dealing with breezy conditions along the foothills and mountains, but winds aren't nearly as gusty as Tuesday. As offshore flow continues, expect a warm, dry afternoon with daytime highs above seasonal.

Winds change direction out of the west and southwest tonight, increasing clouds and providing a nice marine layer for your Thanksgiving morning.

The coastal and inland areas will see a 10- to 15-degree drop in daytime highs Thursday, and then by Thursday night into Friday, we'll have some heavy mist and light showers blanketing neighborhoods west of the mountains.

With the return of onshore flow, gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts, with daytime highs warm on Thursday before cooling off on Friday.

The nights will be brisk this weekend, dropping down to the 40s and 50s along the coast, valleys and deserts, and 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82

Valleys: 73-83

Mountains: 60-69

Deserts: 75-77

