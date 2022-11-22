San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 22, 2022: Warm days into Thanksgiving

Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds which should lead to a nice sunrise and sunset!

Santa Ana winds will build tomorrow through Friday, peaking on Thanksgiving. Northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 50mph are expected inland to the mountains with isolated higher gusts in the wind-prone areas. Humidity levels will dip between 5 and 15%, leading to elevated fire danger. Be sure to avoid anything that may spark a fire including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoid frying a turkey near any brush.

It will be warmer as we approach the holiday with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average. For Thanksgiving expect sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s for most of the county, some low 80s for the warmer inland areas but chilly, dry and breezy in the mountains in the 50s.

Fair weather lasts into the weekend then next week it is looking likely for a pattern shift that could bring us cold and wet weather as a storm dives south. Chance for showers by Monday afternoon with Tuesday looking the most likely for widespread rain and mountain snow. Gusty westerly winds will also accompany this storm.

We may get another chance for rain by the end of next week as well. Recent Santa Ana wind events have been drying out fuel moisture so getting more rain will help mitigate the fire danger as Santa Ana season continues into the winter.

Storm track will determine rain timing and totals and we will be watching it closely so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 71-78°

Mountains: 50-69°

Deserts: 74-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.